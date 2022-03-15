latest-news, SES base, Sutherland Shire, extreme weather, Chief Inspector John Gonzalez, Inspector Peter Rozea, Sutherland Shire Council

The SES has renewed calls for a new base in the eastern part of Sutherland Shire after volunteers were run off their feet during extreme weather over the last few weeks. SES crews had to come from Heathcote to attend hundreds of jobs at Kurnell, Cronulla and neighbouring suburbs during last week's extreme weather More than 270 calls for assistance were received in the shire on Tuesday last week as a result of torrential rain and damaging winds, with a further 81 jobs recorded on Wednesday morning. They included car rescue incidents at Menai, Bangor, Engadine and Kurnell. The worst affected suburb on Tuesday was Kurnell, where there were 100 requests due to "significant flooding". From the start of the extreme weather on February 22 up until midday on Wednesday last week, there were 517 requests for assistance. Three of the shire's SES units - Heathcote, Sutherland and Cronulla - are based at Heathcote, while the Menai unit has its own premises. Shire commander, Chief Inspector John Gonzalez, said for many years the SES had been seeking a new base in the more heavily populated eastern part of the shire. "Not having such a base in that area has a big effect on our response times and recruiting," he said. Chief Inspector Gonzalez said they were fortunate to have had the support of Sutherland Shire Rural Fire Service and SES teams from Victoria. Despite the workload, the shire fared better than many other areas, such as the Northern Beaches, and western Sydney. "Normally in these extreme weather events, we will get 1000 jobs in a week," he said. Shire SES volunteers have also been dispatched since November to other impacted areas in NSW, including Bourke and Wilcannia and the Northern Rivers A Sutherland Shire Council spokeswoman said plans to establish a base for SES operations in the eastern part of the shire had been subject to long term negotiations. "Council has suggested a number of possible council sites for consideration as well as the potential for adaptive reuse of select state government owned rail assets, subject to approval from the agency responsible," she said. "To date, these locations have not met the standards that SES has prescribed for such facilities in terms of location, access, topography and site area. "Council has sought further guidance from SES on its strategic plan and future operating model in order to best facilitate locating a suitable site. "Council recognises the tremendous value our local SES crews perform in providing a timely response to natural disasters and other emergencies, and is committed to continuing to work with the agency and other stakeholders."

