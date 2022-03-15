latest-news, Russian traditional bakery, Cronulla, Plooshka Bakery, Bela Kalavritinos, Ukraine, war

The owner of Sydney's only Russian traditional bakery at Cronulla is heartbroken by the war in Ukraine and grateful for the support of customers. Russian born and raised Bela Kalavritinos, who opened Plooshka Bakery in November 2021, said she had heard of other Russian businesses experiencing a backlash, but shire people had been "very kind". "One lady came into my shop and prayed for me and my family and business," she said. "We are all sad. I have family in Russia and my grandmother lived in Ukraine and every summer my parents sent me there for holidays to eat fresh fruit and enjoy the warmer water in the ocean. "I have friends there and here and we are all like brothers and sisters. What is happening now is so painful. "We understand the issues, but the one thing we don't understand and are particularly upset about is all the innocent people, innocent children, in the middle of this mess. But, there's nothing we can do but pray." Ms Kalavritinos came to Australia alone 13 years years ago when she was 18 to travel and study. She fell in love with both Australia and her husband-to-be Thanasi, who is of Greek heritage, and they made their home in the shire. They have a son, five, and are expecting their second child. Ms Kalavritinos worked as a waitress and manager in a Cronulla restaurant and she and her husband also ran a security system business. Over the last 10 years, she has helped bring her grandmothers, parents, brother and sister to join her in a new life in Australia. The pandemic reignited her passion for baking, which she learnt from her grandmothers and mother. "After I started baking again, my family and friends would say to me, 'We have a lot of Russian shops in Sydney, but no one sells pastries.' " Ms Kalavritinos began the bakery business from her home before leasing the Cronulla Street shop, which also sells Russian groceries. "The shire has a huge European community, including Russian, Latvian, Polish, Serbian, Macedonian, and people who are used to buying these products in the eastern suburbs are pleased they are now available locally," she said. "I'm so happy with what I am doing and really appreciate the love and support from all nationalities, especially in such a hard time." RELATED From a distance, Ukrainian migrants hope for peace

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/e4b78957-8c57-4005-9c7c-465a7e56782b.JPG/r2_254_4975_3064_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

