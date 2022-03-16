latest-news, duplexes, dual occupancy, Burraneer, Binaville Avenue, Sutherland Shire Council, Car Provan

Residents say the character of their Burraneer cul-de-sac will change dramatically with duplex plans for a third of the properties, with more likely to follow. The Binaville Avenue residents believe there should be a limit imposed, with no further dual occupancy developments allowed after a threshold is reached. At present, there are 23 detached dwellings in the street, which has views over Gunnamatta Bay and features an attractive reserve. Since August 2021, three development applications (DAs) have been submitted for dual occupancies, with five more expected to follow quickly following recent property sales. Residents say this means two dwellings replacing one home on 35 per cent of properties, with at least twice as many cars adding to existing parking problems and traffic congestion in the area, as well an extra load on the sewage system and other utilities. Andrew Sams said the change had come about suddenly after one property was sold and the buyer advertised that a proposed duplex had sold off the plan for $4.5 million. "Real estate agents are working in directly with developers without other potential buyers being given the chance to buy the existing home," he said. Another resident, Numeeta Durban, said, "We moved here from the inner-west because of the spacious feeling, and now that will be lost". Mike Durban said, "people are concerned where will it end". Deputy mayor Carol Provan said dual occupancy development was "a shire-wide problem" and needed to be carefully considered in this year's new new local environmental plan (LEP). "Duplexes are being assessed individually without the big picture being taken into account," she said. "At present, there are young families and a pleasant park in the street and kids ride bikes and do what kids do in a dead end street." Sutherland Shire Council said the number of dual occupancy DAs had fallen. "Council recognises we have a vital role to play in supporting the right mix of housing to meet the needs and aspirations of local residents now and into the future," a spokesman said. "Dual occupancies are a lower impact way for new housing to be created within existing neighbourhoods while retaining a suburban scale." The spokesman said dual occupancies were allowed in most residential zones, subject to requirements in the LEP and development control plan (DCP). "In February 2019 Council introduced a minimum lot size requirement for dual occupancies in the R2 Low Density Residential zone of 600 square metres. This has reduced the number of applications overall. "In 2018, council approved more than 320 DAs for dual occupancies, while in 2021 fewer than 110 such applications were approved." The spokesman said, since July 1, 2020, property owners in some residential zones may also have been able to gain approval from a private certifier under the State Government's Low Rise Housing Diversity Code. "According to council records, certifiers have approved 13 applications in 2020, 88 applications in 2021, and 31 applications up to March 10, 2022," he said. "Council is seeing growth in owners opting to apply through the Code where this option is available. "It is not uncommon for residents to express concerns to council when they feel too much redevelopment has occurred in a particular street or neighbourhood, however it is important to note that council has very limited options to address these concerns. "The planning system in NSW is to a great extent market driven. Land zoning is applied broadly across neighbourhoods and this establishes what forms of development may be carried out..."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/d5117e7c-0ff2-49ed-bb6c-35b11fbe8468.JPG/r2_348_4894_3112_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg