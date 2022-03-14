community, ramsgate rsl

Teams from Ramsgate RSL ventured toward the skies to raise awareness of veteran suicide. A group of three trekkers took to high peaks for the 'Soldier On March On Challenge'. They climbed 10 of the highest peaks in Kosciuszko National Park, each higher than 2000m in altitude. They climbed a total of 66km across four consecutive days. Ramsgate RSL is a proud official Platinum Pledge Partner of Soldier On, a non-profit veteran support organisation that works side-by-side with veterans and their families to help secure their future and enable them to thrive and transition into civilian life. To show further support of their pledge partnership, Ramsgate RSL signed their team up to the mountain challenge to raise awareness and funds for mental health support programs for veterans. They raised $6876.

