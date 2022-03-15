Georges River heritage grants preserve window to the past

latest-news,

Georges River Council has supported its historic houses by endorsing the Heritage Building Grants Program 2021/22, with more than $76,000 in grant funding to be allocated to 18 applicants. The council's Heritage Building Grants program aims to encourage the retention and maintenance of properties that have heritage significance and promote and celebrate local heritage. Owners of heritage listed buildings, under the Georges River Local Environmental Plan 2021 and Hurstville Local Environmental Plan 1994, are eligible for financial assistance for specific restoration or conservation works on their property. Georges River Council has 368 heritage items. The council received a total of 24 applications for this round of heritage grants. The works supported are generally limited to small conservation projects or extraordinary maintenance requirements. Where works are supported, Council will fund up to 50 per cent of the cost of a project (up to a maximum of $10,000). In assessing applications, priority is given to those projects that involve minor external works. Works supported included propping up a bullnose verandah, repairing a slate room, repairing a timber front fence, reguttering and painting. "Council is committed to celebrating the rich history of the Georges River local government area," Georges River Council Mayor Nick Katris said. "One way we do this is by supporting the maintenance of heritage buildings, which enhance our local character by providing a connection to the past. "Heritage buildings preserve our history, as well as provide an opportunity for current and future generations to understand and appreciate our social and cultural heritage," he said. For more information about Council's different grant programs, visit: georgesriver.nsw.gov.au/Community/Grants-and-Sponsorship

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/200b4546-b7e7-4e08-9146-2d541f8bae33.png/r0_118_337_308_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg