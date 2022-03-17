latest-news, st george hospital, prostate cancer foundation

St George Hospital has welcomed a new specialist nurse, who is a special addition to the wards. Prostate cancer specialist Stacey Cail is the only prostate-specific nurse at the hospital. She will support men and their families by offering more targeted support. She recently joined the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia's Specialist Nursing Service and will be working with South Eastern Sydney Local Health District at Kogarah. Ms Cail said she was thrilled to join the team. "I have been working in oncology nursing for a number of years at St George, so I am excited to step into this more specialised role," she said. "I enjoy providing support and education to patients and their families as they navigate the health care system, and this role allows me to do just that. Having a specialist nurse to contact with questions or concerns can help reduce levels of anxiety and worry for patients." Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia Chief Executive Anne Savage said hundreds of men in the area would benefit from the appointment. "Prostate cancer is the most common cause of cancer in Australian men," Ms Savage said. "Nationally around 18,000 men are diagnosed each year. That's one in six men diagnosed in their lifetime. About one in five men with prostate cancer experience long-term anxiety and depression and many will struggle to cope with the challenges of diagnosis and treatment. Specialist nurses play a critical role in providing guidance, care and support. "From the point of diagnosis, our nurses offer expert education and information about treatment plans, referrals to services in the hospital and community, and provide an ongoing point of contact and support for men and families." Ms Savage said men with a family history of prostate cancer had double the risk of being diagnosed, and those with two or more relatives diagnosed, had a five-fold increased risk of developing the disease. "Having a specialist nurse on the ground in this area will ensure local men continue to be supported and have the best chance of beating this disease," she said. Details 1800 220 099.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/37bb4340-8ceb-4b7e-b7d4-09ddae6951af.jpg/r0_667_3542_2668_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg