Several fires in Sutherland Shire Council garbage waste collection trucks have led to a public education campaign on household hazardous waste. The council campaign called Do your part so fires won't start urges residents to take greater care in disposing of potentially dangerous products. Items which should not be put out for normal council collections include spray cans, batteries, gas bottles, fuel cans, flares, hot ashes, chemicals and other toxic or flammable products. The council has two household chemical cleanout weekends each year at the Bellingara Netball Centre, Miranda. The last was in February. Mayor Carmelo Pesce said the renewed safety message aimed to minimise the risk of major damage to waste collection vehicles, potential serious injury to staff and service disruptions. "We know that our community try to do the right thing in correctly disposing of their household waste, but it only takes one dangerous item to slip in among your general waste or recycling to cause massive consequences," he said. "In the last two years our staff have been forced to deal with two major fires, caused by hazardous materials, which have ripped through the back of their vehicles." Director of shire infrastructure Peter Hazeldine said, while major truck fires were not common, they still had a significant impact on the ability of the council to maintain a vital service to the community. "We're incredibly thankful that of the incidents that have occurred in recent years our staff have not been seriously injured, but it's a risk we are keen for the community to help us avoid," he said. "Fires in our vehicles have the potential to see both our staff and our vehicles off the road for a considerable time and can greatly hamper our ability to get an essential service to our residents in a timely manner. "Incidents like these also come at a significant cost to ratepayers - when we lose a waste collection truck to fire, the replacement cost is almost half a million dollars. "While we educate our staff on what to do to manage the situation if a fire breaks out, it's a risk we'd rather avoid altogether." As part of the campaign, waste collection vehicles will carry the campaign slogan, along with illustrations of items that should not be put out for general waste collection. Ads will be placed on bus shelters in Miranda, Kareela, Loftus, Cronulla, Engadine, Gymea, Caringbah, Bangor and Woolooware over the next few months. A short educational video will be distributed online and via social media.

Murray Trembath