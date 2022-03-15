Bayside Council's marathon weekend sprint for the future

latest-news,

Bayside councillors will be out to meet the public this Saturday, March 19, to talk about the council's Community Strategic Plan and other local issues. Led by mayor, Dr Christina Curry, councillors will be visiting a number of locations in the local government area throughout the day to talk with residents about their thoughts on the plan. The Community Strategic Plan (CSP) Bayside 2030 was developed in 2017/2018 to identify the community's vision for the future, long-term goals, and strategies to get there. The CSP includes a number of measurable indicators to check the council's progression toward that vision. Each Council in NSW is required by legislation to review their Community Strategic Plan within nine months following an election and roll the plan forward by at least four years. Now four years into the 22-year plan, the council is checking in with residents to ensure the CSP still reflects their priorities and concerns for the future. Meetings start at 9am at Botany shops, Botany Road, before moving onto Mascot Shops, corner of King Street and Botany Road from 10:30am. Councillors will then move on to Cahill Park Playground, Wolli Creek from 12:15pm before heading to Ron Rathbone Place, corner Oriental Street and Forest Road, Bexley from 1:45pm and finishing at Ramsgate shops, corner of Ramsgate Road and Grand Parade from 3:15pm. The Community Strategic Plan (CSP) Bayside 2030 can be viewed at: https://haveyoursay.bayside.nsw.gov.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/b8d57be1-6c0c-4d8a-9001-4cd2207b54ca.png/r48_0_1214_659_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg