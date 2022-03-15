latest-news, Rebecca Hinshelwood, Kurnell Rural Fire Service, 2022, Mark Speakman, Cronulla Woman of the Year

The president and deputy captain of Kurnell Rural Fire Service, Rebecca Hinshelwood, is the 2022 Woman of the Year for Cronulla electorate. Ms Hinshelwood has served as a volunteer firefighter with the Kurnell brigade for almost 29 years, following in the footsteps of her father David Lavis, who was its captain for 17 years during a 30-year career with the organisation. Her husband David Hinshelwood is the present captain. Cronulla MP and Attorney-General Mark Speakman presented Ms Hinshelwood with her award at the brigade's monthly meeting on Monday night. "Rebecca is one of many women in the Cronulla electorate who make a significant contribution as leaders in our community," Mr Speakman said. "As a leader in the RFS, Rebecca is a great role model for women in an organisation that has traditionally had more male volunteers. "For almost 29 years, Rebecca has been a volunteer in the Kurnell RFS, serving on the front line as a firefighter and in a number of senior roles locally. "She has shown great community spirit and dedication to giving back to Kurnell, balancing her volunteer work with raising her three daughters and a career as a nurse." Mr Speakman said Ms Hinshelwood had been committed to regular training and improving her skills and knowledge, and also gained valuable experience fighting the 1997, 2001 and 2019-20 'Black Summer' bushfires. "This award is due recognition of her commitment and the valuable role she plays in steering an essential local service," he said. "It is also an opportunity to again appreciate and recognise the sacrifices Rebecca and all RFS volunteers and their families make to help keep our community safe."

