Time to have a say on new Wolli Creek park

Bayside Council is seeking community feedback on the design of its proposed new park at Wolli Creek. Last week, the council took delivery of the parcel of land at 4 Guess Avenue, Wolli Creek that has been earmarked for a new community park. When completed the park will include a multi-purpose active space with sports surface and basketball hoops, a picnic shelter and seating, shaded playspaces, grassed open space for picnicking and play, new trees and plantings, and lighting and a bubbler. The council wants community feedback to help inform the final design. "We want this park to belong to the community and be a place for everyone of all ages to enjoy," Bayside mayor, Dr Christina Curry said. "Ideas and suggestions from local residents and key stake-holders is an important step towards delivering some much-needed open recreational space to the local community," she said. People can view the plans and submit their feedback at https://haveyoursay.bayside.nsw.gov.au/guess-avenue-wolli-creek/survey_tools/new-park-feedback The deadline for feedback is 4 April. Construction of the park will begin in October. For more information contact City Projects on 9562 1532 or email city.projects@bayside.nsw.gov.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/e2221b9a-273f-484e-a5b0-85fad56598d1.png/r80_16_1321_717_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg