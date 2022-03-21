community, lymphoedema support group sutherland shire

A group that offers support to people with a painful condition with no cure has returned to face-to-face meetings, after running online because of COVID-19. The Lymphoedema Support Group offers assistance to sufferers in the community through a social gathering. Lymphoedema is a condition where the accumulation of excessive amounts of protein-rich fluid in the tissue results in swelling of one or more regions of the body. It usually affects the limbs. A damaged lymphatic system can also result from cancer treatment. March is Lymphoedema Awareness Month. Group Coordinator, Cheryl Brighton, said meetings gave people a chance to connect. "We tell our stories of how we contacted lymphoedema through surgery, cancer or other conditions," she said. "We share information on garments, therapists and treatments, support and guide each other on the latest information. We also have guest speakers to keep us up-date on the latest medical advances." Group participant Ros McLean said the support was invaluable. She was diagnosed in 1996 after having breast cancer. "I had a painful leg, but I thought I had cankles," she said. "I was part of the 10 per cent of congenital cases who was told I had lymphoedema. "At that stage, there was just a physio at St George Hospital, so I just muddled along by myself. Sutherland Shire has been lacking in support in lymphoedema. This group reaches out to people who may not have found a satisfactory diagnosis." Meetings are held monthly on Thursday from 1pm-2.30pm at Tradies Gymea.

