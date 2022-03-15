latest-news, Sutherland Shire Council, Community Grants and Subsidies Program, Dandelion Support Network, Carmelo Pesce

Applications have opened for Sutherland Shire Council's annual Community Grants and Subsidies Program, which assists many not-for-profit organisations to deliver vital local services and initiatives. Grants of up to $20,000 are available for eligible groups. Last year's program distributed a total of more than $490,000 to about 40 projects, including mental health services, music and art activities, youth outreach, refugee settlement support, educational programs for multicultural communities and services to support vulnerable families, carers and people with disability. Recipients included Dandelion Support Network at Caringbah, which supports children and families in need by coordinating donations of new and preloved nursery and travel essentials. The council funding went to a project to help disadvantaged families in the shire with safe sleeping furniture for their babies and children. Operations and volunteer manager Gabrielle Humphreys praised the council initiative. "With many families under extra pressure, demand on our services has remained strong, and our staff and volunteers work tirelessly to carefully check and prepare items ready for their new families," Ms Humphreys said. "We are thankful to Sutherland Shire Council for their continued support of our program." Mayor Carmelo Pesce said the council program, had enabled many different local organisations to deliver assistance to the community and expand the range of services they offer. "These grants can go a long way in helping organisations to continue their vital work in supporting those in our community in need of added assistance, and also ensures Sutherland Shire continues to be a leader in community support," he said. Applications close at midnight on Friday April 1. Further information: sutherlandshire.nsw.gov.au/grants

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/32556434-c086-40c0-abf1-1565265bbeac.jpg/r0_518_3024_2227_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg