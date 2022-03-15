Concern at a rooftop garden in Eden

latest-news,

A $5.6 million, nine-storey development with 20 residential units has been approved for Eden Street, Arncliffe. The Bayside Local Planning Panel unanimously approved the development despite a number of objections from nearby residents. The development at 54 Eden Street will include a ground-floor retail tenancy, two levels of basement parking and a rooftop terrace. It came to the planning panel with a request for a height variation. The proposal exceeds the maximum height as outlined in the Rockdale Local Environmental Plan by 0.655-metres or 2.1 per cent. Adjoining owners were notified and the council received ten submissions. Key issues raised included overshadowing, height, build and scale, noise, loss of privacy and the use of the rooftop terrace. The Bayside Council report recommended approval. "The proposal has had several design amendments and the design is considered appropriate and to provide a positive contribution to the Arncliffe precinct," the council's report stated. One objector felt the rooftop terrace would emit noise at night, result in a loss of privacy and reduce the security of surrounding properties. The report said that the rooftop terrace will be bordered by a 1.2-metre planter box set back 0.6-metres for the edge of hte building. The building will be setback from 3.65-metres from the side boundary meaning the rooftop terrace will be set back 5.45-metres and would not impact on the amenity of neighbours. The applicant submitted that the breach in height was to allow for a lift to give access to the rooftop terrace which would provide improved amenity for future residents. The proposed development is located within the new Arncliffe-Banksia Priority Precinct and adjoins the NSW Land and Housing Corporation site which is being redeveloped as 744 apartments in four buildings ranging in height from 19 to 23 storeys. The site is within an area subject to the Civil Aviation (Building Controls) Regulations which has a 15.24 m height limit. The proposed building is 31.65-metres and was referred to the Sydney Airports for comment who approved the height subject to conditions. The planning panel agreed that the proposal was consistent with the objectives of the zone and supported the increase in height as recommended by the report and approved it unanimously.

