A close shave with creativity

latest-news,

Hurstville Museum Gallery's first travelling exhibition for 2022 is called Barely Wearable: body adornment in the age of over consumption, showcasing the work of Sydney artist, Ruth Downes. Barely Wearable reflects Ruth Downes' passion for reappropriating everyday materials and objects to make ''wearable' artworks. She has gathered material for her artworks from a wide range of sources including aircraft headsets, plastic razors and coffee capsules. Natural debris was also salvaged to be re-born as a fashion statement. By reimagining these materials, Ruth Downes has created works that transcend their original purpose and casts them in a fresh light. The body of work is much more than a simple 'up-cycling' exercise. She shows the potential of everyday materials to become art. Ruth Downes' previous exhibition, Tea Party in the Mayoral Garden, won the inaugural National Gallery of Australia Sculpture Prize People's Choice Award before touring New York and Washington. The community is invited to a free afternoon tea this Saturday, 19 March at the gallery to meet Ruth Downes and hear a talk on her artwork. Georges River Council Mayor Nick Katris said, "We are very excited to have Ruth Downes' Barely Wearable at Hurstville Museum and Gallery on its tour through New South Wales and Queensland. "We're especially pleased to have Ruth Downes join us at the Hurstville Museum andGallery, and I encourage our community to meet her at the afternoon tea on 19 March". For more information on the exhibition and to register for An Afternoon with Ruth Downes, visit: www.georgesriver.nsw.go.au/HMG Details: An Afternoon with Ruth Downes Date: Saturday 19 March 2022, 2:30pm-4pm Cost: Free Barely Wearable: body adornment in the age of over consumption Date: On exhibition now until Sunday 24 April 2022 Cost: Free Location: Hurstville Museum and Gallery, 14 MacMahon Street, Hurstville. Opening hours: Tuesday - Saturday 10am - 4pm, Sunday 2pm - 5pm. Phone: 9330 6444

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/1cc41299-f6cf-4631-8463-04f8eb147d58.jpg/r0_723_2780_2294_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

A close shave with creativity