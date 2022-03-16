Secluded perfection

latest-news, Sydney Property, House for sale, Kirrawee, 7a Anemone Place, Highland Property

House of the Week Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2 Immersed in the serenity of its breathtaking surrounds, this immaculately maintained family home showcases leafy panoramas across the picturesque Oyster Gully. Conveniently located on the border of Kareela and Kirrawee which provides easy access to an array of supermarkets, cafes and restaurants located at both Kareela Village and South Village as well as varied transport options. Privately set off the street and backing onto a reserve, the contemporary layout encapsulates the essence of modern living with stylish indoor/outdoor spaces, resort style manicured gardens and multiple entertaining zones. It offers the perfect layout to take advantage of the position, aspect and outlook with versatile spaces and custom inclusions. The home is set on a large block of land being 870sqm and enjoys a sundrenched northwest facing yard with space for a pool. The flawless design merges open plan living to covered outdoor entertaining that has just benefitted from a quality renovation throughout. Boasting a stunning kitchen finished with 40mm Caesarstone benchtops with waterfall edge, Electrolux appliances and spacious walk in pantry. All bedrooms feature built-in wardrobes and the master has an ensuite and walk-in wardrobe. There is a separate media room that could also be used as a home office. Other features include air-conditioning, ample storage, ceiling fans, exquisite designer bathrooms (with heated towel rails) and auto sprinkler system throughout the garden.

