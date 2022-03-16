Shire Matters with Mark Speakman: Local heroes pitching in, mopping up

comment, Shire Matters, Australia Day, Mark Speakman

This summer has been one of the most sodden in memory. Homes and livelihoods have been swept away by floodwaters, leaving distress in their wake. Governments play a crucial role in helping communities rebuild. That support is flowing. But as the rain fell and rivers rose, volunteers showed their mettle yet again, rescuing the stranded and bringing hope to people who've lost everything. They come from across NSW, and our own Shire has provided its own fair share of people giving freely of their time to help out in these historic floods. I want to use this week's column to pay tribute to just a few (and far from all) of the many remarkable people who, by their actions, display their selflessness and empathy for people in need. Stewart Rodham, who patrols the beach with Cronulla Surf Live Saving Club, was on holidays with his family when the heavens opened. He could have flown home with his loved ones, but stayed behind in Evans Head. There was work to do helping rescue operations and running the evacuation tent. Shire Rural Fire Service volunteers from Maianbar, Loftus and Illawong crews, joined by comrades from Bulli, helped in the muddy aftermath of the floods in our north, removing damaged belongings and cleaning out the debris and muck left behind. Here in Sydney, Shire volunteers were at the forefront of flood efforts. Wanda SLSC Captain Denny Rowlands led patrol members in his club's rescue craft to help with flood recovery. In the aftermath of last week's storm in Kurnell, RFS brigades from across the Shire swooped onto the scene, working hours on end crewing the water pumps to keep floodwaters from rising into peoples' homes. They were also kept busy clearing large trees uprooted by 100 km/h gusts. The Shire volunteer honour roll for the Hawkesbury floods is impressive too, with crews from Illawong, Engadine, Heathcote, Woronora and Sandy Point helping clean-up efforts for locals to get their lives back to normal. The local SES as usual shone as well, including a life-saving operation assisting police to rescue a driver trapped in a vehicle with water flowing over the hood. During the recent extreme weather they responded to 517 requests for assistance. All of these people showed the simple heroism of putting your hand up to help. But even if we're not donning the orange of the SES, the yellow of the RFS or the red and yellow of surf life savers, there's are always other ways to do your bit. Cronulla's Wondering Women is a Facebook group that enjoys the outdoors. Through this crisis, they've used their connections to give practical help towards flood recovery. The extraordinary efforts of this group filled a semi-trailer with contributions from individuals and businesses bound for Lismore. So whether it's using rescue skills to save people trapped in houses or cars, sweeping stinking mud from deluged lounge rooms, or donating new toys or kitchen appliances, volunteers are doing your bit to help your community. And for that, they deserve deepest thanks from all of us.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/eTBbQGqUAgjVpgRS4SQUUF/9fe98671-b994-46d5-a67f-10276772fa86.jpg/r0_203_2798_1784_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg