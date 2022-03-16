community,

Applications for the Ramsgate RSL Club's School Care Project 2022 close on Friday, 25 March. Each year the club donates $10,000 between three local schools to support their projects that fall under its CARE Program framework -; Community Awareness and Respecting our Environment. The grants help the schools' students with their community and environmental projects. The club started its School Grant Program to support local schools that have special projects to make the community a better place. Last year, the club donated $2,000 to Brighton-Le-Sands Public School to assist students in upgrading the school's vegetable garden, $5,000 to St Finbar's Catholic Primary School at Sans Souci to start a natural adventure playground, and $3000 to Moorefield Girls High School, Kogarah for a waste recycling program. Voting to occur through 11th April to 15th May. Diners at Ramsgate RSL Restaurants; 'The Kitchen by Mikes Grill' and 'Zen Restaurant' will be included in the voting process during the April voting. Aplication forms are available on the Club's website https://www.ramsgatersl.com.au/.../school.../2022-02-22/

Ramsgate RSL Club's School Grants program open