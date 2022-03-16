latest-news,

Former mounted police officer Peter Paterson, of Heathcote, has received a surprise visit from current members of the command, including Troop Horse Royal and Troop Horse Don. The purpose was the presentation of the National Police Service Medal to the retired sergeant, now aged 90, in recognition of his contribution to the NSW Police Force. Mr Paterson began his career with the Mounted Police in 1959 and served on and off with the unit before retiring in 1988. The COVID-safe event was held in an outside area of St Vincent's Care Services (John Paul Village), where Mr Paterson is a resident. Mr Paterson's family and other residents were present for the presentation by the Mounted Command's officer-in-charge, Inspector Sally Rodgers. "It was an honour to give retired Sergeant Paterson the medal, at an event where people could come together and celebrate his contribution to policing," Inspector Rodgers said. "This medal recognises Mr Paterson's years of diligently serving in the Mounted Command, as well as other areas of the NSW Police Force, and his dedication to protecting the community." The retired sergeant spent six years with the Mounted Police before moving onto what was then called the NSWPF School Lecturing Section, where he taught students in schools about water and road safety, stranger danger, and alcohol and drugs. In 1970, he was seconded back to the Mounted Police for the royal visit of Queen Elizabeth, Prince Phillip, and Princess Anne during their tour of Australia. His wife, Marilyn Paterson, who nominated her husband for the honour, said he was part of several escorts during the Royal visit, including a trip to Centennial Park. "Peter and another trooper were selected to escort Princess Anne and a colonel from the army on a ride in Centennial Park," Ms Paterson said. "Princess Anne was full of fun, wanted to go over jumps and generally have a good time. Her love of horses was very obvious." In 1976, the retired sergeant received the award for Excellent Work Duke of Edinburgh. He was also awarded the Herbert Field Trophy and the Abraham-Stirling Trophy, during his time as a Mounted Officer.

