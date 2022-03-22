Ultimate waterfront living

latest-news, property of the week, real estate, Port Hacking, inspect now, waterfront living, Family home for sale, your own jetty, dumbwaiter

House of the Week Bed 5 | Bath 6 | Car 4 Situated in a tightly held Port Hacking cul de sac on 1320sqm (approx.) of street to deep waterfront land, showcasing an incredible 24m (approx.) waterfrontage. This property encapsulates the epitome of waterfront living and is easily accessible via the private glass lift or one of the two inclinators that run from the entry to the waterfront, eliminating most stairs. This expansive family residence has been designed to create an incredible entertainers' haven showcasing stunning uninterrupted water views from virtually every seat in the house. Each level fuses indoor/outdoor living with four of the five generously sized bedrooms boasting seamless access to the outdoor balconies that run the width of the home. The open plan living level houses the chef's kitchen with huge walk in pantry, casual and formal dining spaces, sitting room plus an incredible sunroom with a TV that drops from the ceiling to preserve the pristine bay views. Ready to host a crowd at the drop of a pin, this home features a choice of four wet bars, full size billiards room, log fireplace, heated inground pool, spa, sauna, outdoor pergola plus open grill barbecue. On the waterfront is an entertainers' terrace, private sandy beach, timber jetty with pontoon, boathouse with winch and cradle, davit for jet ski as well as a toilet and shower. Also a double garage, workshop with a view, double carport plus secure off street parking and a dumbwaiter at the door direct to the kitchen.

