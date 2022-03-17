community, angel flight australia

A Hurstville pilot took to the skies this month to deliver much-needed items to families of floods at Lismore. Darrell Campbell, a volunteer pilot with Angel Flight Australia, was on a mission to fly donations to the badly hit area. Angel Flight Australia is a charity that relies on volunteers to provide free medical transport to rural and regional people who need to attend city medical appointments. All pilots and drivers volunteer their time to assist these people in need. Mr Cambell has volunteered for 299 flights in regional NSW. His most recent sky-high venture was to collect food and emergency supply donations for flood victims. Most of the items he delivered were baby formula and nappies. The pilot supplies his plane, a twin engine Piper, and the charity funds the fuel. He took off with 500 kilograms from Bankstown to Byron Bay, about a two and a half hour flight, and there waiting on the ground were utes to transport goods to families who had lost everything in the natural disaster. Mr Campbell did the trip two times. He is also the manager of Campsie RSL, which donated $6000 in goods and a $40,000 caravan. "It's about helping people who need help," he said. "I get a fair bit out of it as well. The look on their faces is worth everything. The poor buggers are doing it hard." Several other people in the community have also helped with donations. Sutherland Shire's Casey Fox gathered donations to help people in Lismore, where her parents live. She is distributing activity packs called 'Boredom Busting Bags', to children in evacuation centres, and is donating books to the library. Shire business, NGD Waterworks, also drove its large barge to Hawkesbury recently, helping deliver hay and food to farmers and their animals.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/b2ff92c0-d980-4d56-ad0e-f0a248f20371.JPG/r0_37_517_329_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg