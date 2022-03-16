Hurstville's western gateway to get 349 apartments

latest-news,

The western gateway to the Hurstville central business district is set to be reshaped by a $190 million development with 349 apartments in four towers ranging from six to 18 storeys. The development application for the site at 9 Gloucester Road has been lodged with Georges River Council by GTB Hurstville and will be determined by the Sydney South Planning Panel. It will include 74 one-bedroom, 218 two-bedroom and 57 three-bedroom apartments. The development will include 4,620 square-metres of commercial floor space and 32,076 square-metres of residential space. There will be 4,788 square-metres of common open space, or more than 51 per cent of the site, and three levels of basement parking with 459 car parking spaces and 117 bicycle spaces. The site has been the subject of an extensive master planning process since 2015. This included a Planning Proposal for new planning controls that were implemented as changes to the height and floor space ratio controls in the Hurstville Local Environmental Plan 2012. The Hurstville Local Environmental Plan 2012 was replaced by the Georges River Local Environmental Plan (GRLEP) 2021. While the new GRLEP maintains the same B4 Mixed Use zone on the site, it made "residential flat development" a prohibited use on the site. To overcome this, the Development Application is lodged concurrently with a Planning Proposal which seeks to amend the GRLEP to provide "residential flat building" as an additional permitted use on the site. The site's owner, GTB Hurstville has offered to enter into a Voluntary Planning Agreement (VPA) with the council to provide a monetary contribution of $3,600,000 for public domain works and public road infrastructure. The site is currently occupied by three commercial buildings between two and four storeys in height. The Planning Proposal report prepared on behalf of GTB Hurstville describes the site as under-utilised with redundant low density office buildings. According to the DA's Statement of Environmental Effects, "The proposal demonstrates a commitment to improving housing diversity in the locality and providing housing that responds to the needs, lifestyle and values of the local community. "The development will provide high density housing in close proximity to transport nodes," The SEE stated. "By providing housing close to transport nodes within an identified centre, residents will benefit from reduced commuting times, improved access to employment opportunities and a greater range of services achieving the NSW Governments objective for a walkable and 30 minute city."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/c6d96f11-4f43-4d0d-ab1f-eaacb777e9c8.png/r0_28_564_347_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg