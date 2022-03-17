M6 cost doubles to $3.1bil

latest-news,

TRANSCRIPT OF HEARING DANIEL MOOKHEY: Presumably, since you have become the Minister for Infrastructure, you have been briefed on the status of all of the major projects? Mr ROB STOKES: We have a regular briefing as part of the Cabinet infrastructure committee process. The Hon. DANIEL MOOKHEY: Can you confirm that the cost of the M6 has risen by $400 million? Mr ROB STOKES: I checked out the budget paper today. My understanding is that the budget for the project, which I think was $3.115 billion, continues to be the budget for the project. The Hon. DANIEL MOOKHEY: It depends which section of the budget paper you read. The other part of the budget says it is $2.7 billion. We went through this with Minister Ward. You are saying this road will now cost us $3.1 billion? Mr ROB STOKES: That is reflected in the budget, yes. The Hon. DANIEL MOOKHEY: Minister, when this road was approved, it was meant to cost us $1.5 billion-back in 2018. That is according to the summary of the business case that Infrastructure NSW released. Why has the cost of the M6 doubled in three years? Mr ROB STOKES: Sorry, you said 1.5? I will have to get specifics for you on notice. You will have the opportunity-Ms Drover will be here this afternoon, so she can answer specific questions in relation to escalation around that project. The Hon. DANIEL MOOKHEY: You are the Minister for Infrastructure. I am just now reading from page 8 of the Infrastructure NSW final business case summary of this project. It says the construction costs here are $1.5 billion. This project has doubled in cost in just three years. The Hon. JOHN GRAHAM: More than doubled. The Hon. DANIEL MOOKHEY: More than doubled. Can you give us an explanation as to why it has astronomically exploded in its cost to construct? Mr ROB STOKES: There are a couple of things there. I do not necessarily accept the premise of your question. I will get you a full explanation on notice, or you can ask Ms Drover this afternoon. What I will point you to is that the works themselves only began last month. They are consistent with the amount identified in the budget papers. The Hon. DANIEL MOOKHEY: Just two weeks ago, we had the secretary telling us it was $2.7 billion. I am glad now we have confirmed it is $3.1 billion. Has this risen $400 million in the past year? Mr ROB STOKES: Again, I can just point you to the infrastructure statement in the budget papers, page 5-52, which confirms that $3.1 billion figure. I think it is actually $3.115 billion. The Hon. DANIEL MOOKHEY: And if you go to page 2-12, it will say it is 2.7, which is the wonderful dialogue we had the other day with the secretary. I am just asking you, Minister- Mr ROB STOKES: It might refer to-there might be an ETC figure and then a cost over a number of years. The Hon. DANIEL MOOKHEY: Which raises the question as to where exactly we are going to get the money to pay for this additional $1.5 billion in cost since the project was approved. Minister, where exactly are we sourcing this additional money to build the M6? What projects have had to be cut to pay for it? Mr ROB STOKES: Again, according to the budget papers, that cost is reflected in the budget papers. All of your answers are within the budget papers. I am happen to provide some further specifics because I see where you are coming from. Nevertheless, the budget for the project is reflected in the budget papers. The Hon. JOHN GRAHAM: Minister, I just want to jump back to the question you did not answer from my colleague. Is the M6 stage one $400 million over budget? Mr ROB STOKES: No, it is not. The budgeted figure, my advice is, continues to be the budgeted figure. The figure that I have just identified in 5-52 of the infrastructure statement continues to be the budget for the project. The Hon. JOHN GRAHAM: So why is a Transport for NSW spokesman, this morning in The Sydney Morning Herald, saying there has been an increase to the M6 stage one project cost of around $400 million? Who is right, Transport for NSW or you? Mr ROB STOKES: I would point you to the budget papers. The Hon. DANIEL MOOKHEY: I am going to press you there. We have Transport for NSW saying publicly just this morning that the costs have risen by $400 million. Who is right? Is it Transport for NSW or you? Mr ROB STOKES: I would just refer you to the budget papers, which contain the figure. The Hon. JOHN GRAHAM: Minister, you are trying to deny something your own agency is briefing in the paper this morning. That seems extraordinary. Mr ROB STOKES: I am not denying. I am pointing you, completely relevantly, to the line item in the budget that answers your question. The Hon. DANIEL MOOKHEY: Minister, as a result of this $1.5 billion increase in costs since 2018, we are now paying $775 million per kilometre to build the M6, which is the most expensive tunnel currently under construction. That is compared to the WestConnex, which is $509 million per kilometre. Why are we effectively building the Taj Mahal of roads for this particular project? Is it gold plated or what? The Hon. SCOTT FARLOW: The Taj Mahal is not gold plated. Mr ROB STOKES: All I will say is that the project remains on time and on budget, according to the figure that was contained in the most recent budget. In relation to project costs overall, I am happy to provide further details on notice, or you can also ask Ms Drover this afternoon. The Hon. JOHN GRAHAM: Minister, it cannot be on budget if Transport is saying the project cost has gone up $400 million. That is just nonsense. Mr ROB STOKES: The budget paper is nonsense? The Hon. DANIEL MOOKHEY: We are trying to get to the bottom of it at budget estimates because there is an apparent contradiction between what you are saying and what Transport for NSW has communicated to the public writ large. Just this morning Transport acknowledged that the costs have gone up $400 million. How can you be correct when the transport department is telling everybody the costs have risen by $400 million? The Hon. JOHN GRAHAM: Why not just be honest? Mr ROB STOKES: I am being entirely honest. I am pointing you to the budget papers. The costs that you refer to are captured in the budget papers. The $3.115 billion figure in the budget papers is, on my advice, the correct figure. The Hon. DANIEL MOOKHEY: When the business case was approved, this was meant to cost us $1.5 billion. According to your own words, it is now costing us 3.1. Are we going into further debt to cover that additional $1.5 billion of costs that have arisen in respect to the M6? Mr ROB STOKES: The costs of the M6 are reflected in the 2021-22 budget, and that remains consistent with that budget figure. The toll amount that was mentioned in relation to that four kilometres of road was, I think, $2.20, if my memory serves me correctly. That gives a travel saving of up to 15 minutes. The Hon. DANIEL MOOKHEY: Minister, until this point we have not been able to get a Minister to tell us what the toll is. Mr ROB STOKES: I reflect that from a newspaper article I read. The Hon. DANIEL MOOKHEY: But you are the infrastructure Minister. Do you not know what the toll is going to be? Mr ROB STOKES: You just said you did not. The Hon. DANIEL MOOKHEY: To be fair, I am not the infrastructure Minister; you are. Shouldn't you know what the toll is? Is it $2.20? Mr ROB STOKES: I just reflected on what I read in the newspaper this morning. The Hon. DANIEL MOOKHEY: So you are relying on the newspaper to tell you the toll that we will pay? Mr ROB STOKES: No. The Hon. DANIEL MOOKHEY: Can you answer my question: Are tolls going to have to rise as a result of the additional cost of building the M6? Mr ROB STOKES: It is not a matter for me. But, no, that is not my understanding. The Hon. DANIEL MOOKHEY: Do you wish to comment on whether or not we will be going into further debt as a result of the cost blowout that has hit the M6? Mr ROB STOKES: Once again I do not accept the premise of your question because, as I have mentioned repeatedly, the work on the M6, frankly, only began a month ago, and it remains within the parameters set within the budget in the 2021-22 financial year. The Hon. DANIEL MOOKHEY: Are you confident that each of those three road projects will open on time, as scheduled? Mr ROB STOKES: The advice I have is that these projects remain within the parameters set for them. The Hon. DANIEL MOOKHEY: So when are they going to open? When is the M6 opening? Mr ROB STOKES: I will take that on notice, in relation to the various opening times. But the published figure continues to be the figure that I am advised is correct. The Hon. DANIEL MOOKHEY: Minister, there is a contradiction between the figures you are citing and what your department says. You are not in a position to tell us which one should be believed. You cannot tell us when these projects are due to open. As infrastructure Minister, what exactly do you do? The Hon. SCOTT FARLOW: That is unfair. Mr ROB STOKES: The information I have provided is accurate. It is based on advice from the department. The Hon. DANIEL MOOKHEY: Minister, where are we up to on the investment decision for the northern beaches tunnel? Mr ROB STOKES: There are two processes occurring in relation to the northern beaches tunnel. I would point you to the reference to the project in the infrastructure statement in the recent budget. But the two processes at the moment are government is proceeding toward an investment decision and government is also, through the planning Minister, currently assessing the EIS. Shortly we will be in a position to make a determination on the project. The Hon. DANIEL MOOKHEY: Given your Government has promised this at one by-election and multiple State elections, is it going ahead? Mr ROB STOKES: The Government remains committed to the project The Hon. DANIEL MOOKHEY: We have got a few other questions. You can see here that in respect of the M6, the project is meant to cost us $3.1 billion, but only $800 million has been accounted for in the budget. Where is the other $2.2 billion coming from? Mr ROB STOKES: Sure. That is the figure in the budget paper. I will provide you further particulars on notice XXXX Ms CAMILLA DROVER, Deputy Secretary, Infrastructure and Place, Transport for NSW, on former affirmation CAMILLA DROVER: No, the only project that I am aware of that has had an adjustment of budget post investment decision is the M6 stage one. The Hon. DANIEL MOOKHEY: Okay. Sorry, "post investment decision"? Is that when the Government decided to build it? Is that what we understand it to be, or when it was announced in the budget? CAMILLA DROVER: The Government did increase the project budget from the 2.7 up to the 3.1. That is the only project that I am aware of that we have done it. And- CAMILLA DROVER: I was just going to explain, yes, because there were a number of factors. It was one of the first large projects that was being procured during the pandemic. It was the material time between when the budget for the project was set and when the project was actually procured and there were some changes in the market. That has necessitated that $400 million position. We took a conservative view in terms of what the project budget should be for that project, given all those externalities. XXX SMH story The NSW government has admitted to a $400 million blowout on the M6 Motorway and faces further cost overruns across its massive infrastructure pipeline on the back of the COVID-19 pandemic and labour shortages. An extra $1.4 billion in spending on major transport projects has been identified by a report on the state's finances as the source of a massive expenditure increase not accounted for in the state's budget. The first stage of the M6 motorway is among three major projects highlighted in the NSW Report of State Finances, with the government on Sunday conceding the cost of the southern Sydney project had increased from $2.6 billion to more than $3 billion. NSW Infrastructure Minister Rob Stokes is expected to face questions over the issue at a budget estimates hearing on Monday. The complex Rozelle Interchange and the Sydney Gateway project were also identified in the audit, but the NSW government said in a statement those two projects remain on budget. Transport for NSW said the M6 Stage One - which will link Kogarah to the WestConnex M8 via twin underground tunnels - had increased in cost. "There has been an increase to the M6 stage one project costs of around $400 million," a Transport for NSW spokesman said. The NSW Transport spokesman said the government remained focused on the delivery of the three projects despite "external factors", including the pandemic and increasing construction costs around the world. "The full cost of each project will be known once each project is completed," they said of the Rozelle Interchange and Sydney Gateway, adding that all three were running on time. The projects form part of the Coalition government's signature $100 billion dollar infrastructure pipeline, which includes the Sydney Metro, WestConnex and the future Western Harbour Tunnel. While the projects were lauded as the "silver bullet" to aid the state's economy during the COVID-19 pandemic, the government is now being warned many will experience even more cost and timeline overruns due to rising prices and a workforce shortage. Grattan Institute transport and cities program director Marion Terrill said mega projects should be considered a "last resort" by governments, rather than a politically advantageous opportunity. "A lot of projects are committed to in a premature way ... often in the context of an election and they don't really know if they're a good solution or a good value for money," Ms Terrill said. "But they promise them, and then that's that, they're going to deliver them no matter what." The cost increases were outlined in the latest NSW Report on State Finances, which was approved by the state's auditor-general. It identified a jump in contracted expenditure from $8.2 billion in 2019-20 to $9.6 billion in 2020-21 within Transport for NSW that was yet to be recognised in the state's financial statements. The report said the increase was "driven by" the M6 Stage One, Rozelle Interchange and Sydney Gateway projects. However, Transport for NSW said in a statement the figure did not reflect the overall budget position. NSW Labor treasury spokesman Daniel Mookhey said the government needed to provide clarity on the true cost of its mega road projects. "These three road projects are gobbling up public funds at a rate of knots. They seem destined to burn a huge hole in the state's finances," Mr Mookhey said. "There is a real risk of NSW having to plunge even further into debt as the government scrambles to pay for these blowouts." Ms Terrill said a scramble by state governments across Australia's east coast had pushed up prices and stretched the workforce. "You don't have a lot of labour to draw on, and then you slam the borders shut. So there's a workforce issue," she said. "In the end, if you've got too many projects chasing too little expertise and special equipment and so on, you do just bid up the price." Ms Terrill said governments needed to be open to pushing back the delivery of some mega projects to get the best price. The M6 Stage one is expected to open at the end of 2025, the Rozelle Interchange project is set for completion in late 2023 and Sydney Gateway is expected to open in late 2024. XXX JAnuary 2020 Moorefield Estate residents say the promised traffic improvements from stage one of the M6 (previously known as the F6) are "a huge fallacy". They predict traffic congestion in the area will increase as a result of the new twin tunnels and huge housing development in St George and Sutherland Shire. State Planning and Public Spaces Minister Rob Stokes formally approved the project, which the government says will cost up to $2.6 billion, on December 20. Mr Stokes said construction would begin by early 2022 and the project completed by the end of 2025, which is a year later than originally projected. Mr Stokes said the four-kilometre twin tunnels from the New M5 motorway at Arncliffe to President Avenue, Kogarah would cut 15 minutes off the time of the present journey and remove 2000 trucks a day from local streets. However, the Moorefield Estate M6 Committee said the promised improvements were "a huge fallacy" and the motorway would prove an "environmental and traffic disaster." "These vehicles will exit the M6 tunnel and onto local roads," committee spokeswoman Anne Field said. "There will also be so many more cars on the road as a result of the increased residential density, both in the local area and in the shire. "Therefore, the journey through the tunnel is unlikely to save time as continuously claimed. "Motorists may, in fact, choose to avoid long delays, and the toll, by continuing to use the current road system." Ms Field said the intended installation of more traffic lights in President Avenue would result in constant traffic jams and, therefore, a slow journey. Ms Field said the motorway would also affect air quality around the tunnel entry and exit in President Avenue. "We have recently experienced poor air quality as a result of the bushfires," she said. " What will our air quality be like with increased car and truck volumes, as well as a stack?" Ms Field said construction of the tunnel exit/entry would result in the destruction of 449 trees. "Residents are also very mindful of the impacts of the M6 on the wetland corridor. The shared cycleway and pedestrian bridge over President Avenue may have been promoted as a plus, but its construction and use will be carefully monitored." XXX JANUARY 2020 The first stage of the M6 motorway - previously known as the F6 - has received formal planning approval. Planning and Public Spaces Minister Rob Stokes announced approval of the Transport for the NSW project on December 20 following consideration of matters raised in the environmental assessment. Mr Stokes said a contract would be awarded in December 2020, with construction to begin by early 2022 and the road to open to motorists by the end of 2025. The four kilometre twin tunnels from the New M5 motorway at Arncliffe to President Avenue, Kogarah, are projected to cut 15 minutes off the time of the present journey. "This project will take more than 2000 trucks a day off local streets, bypass 23 sets of traffic lights and create thousands of construction jobs," he said. "While the tunnel will provide a safer, shorter, more reliable drive between the CBD and Sydney's south, above ground it will also provide improved access for cyclists and pedestrians." The project includes a new shared cycle and pedestrian pathway through Brighton Le-Sands, including a bridge over President Avenue. Premier Gladys Berejiklian revealed in August 2019 the completion date had been put back a year.

