The Cronulla Sharks and Parramatta Eels have announced that they will join forces in a special fundraising event leading into their round two NRL clash, this Saturday. The Johnny Mannah Walk 4 Lymphoma will take place on today (Thursday, March 17) and aims to raise much needed funds for Lymphoma Australia, an organisation which strives to find a cure for the disease that took NRL star Johnny Mannah's life in 2013 at the young age of 23. The walk will begin at CommBank Stadium and end at PointsBet Stadium. The 35km trek, is the initiative of Sharks CEO Dino Mezzatesta who will be joined by Johnny's brother Tim Mannah on the day as well as celebrities and former Sharks NRL stars, including; former Sharks NRL stars Paul Gallen, Luke Lewis, Ben Ross, Adam Dykes, Jonathan Docking and Jeremy Latimore. Lymphoma Australia will also walk alongside Mannah's two NRL clubs in his memory, accompanied by a team of supporters from lymphoma Australia including nurses and patients. By raising funds and awareness for Lymphoma Australia, the goal of the event is to allow the charity to appoint Australia's first adolescent and young adult nurse for young lymphoma patients. CommBank and PointsBet have already made considerable contributions in support of the walk, with all donations, big or small, welcomed and encouraged. "I wanted our club to create an event that could really make a difference and between the Sharks and Eels, myself and Tim, I really believe this Johnny Mannah walk can achieve that," Mezzatesta said. "It will be a long way from Parramatta to the Shire but with support from some of our corporate partners and fans of both clubs, we hope to hand over a sizable donation on the Saturday night when the Eels come to PointsBet to play the Sharks. "Johnny meant a lot to both clubs, he was taken from us far too soon, and this is another way for us to honour his legacy." The two clubs also compete for the Johnny Mannah Cup on an annual basis, with the Eels currently holding the trophy. Lymphoma is the number one cancer in the 15-29 age group and the third most common in children. "After being diagnosed with Hodgkin Lymphoma, Johnny made it his mission to help others and raise awareness for this cancer," said Lymphoma Australia CEO, Sharon Winton. "As an ambassador for Lymphoma Australia, Johnny inspired a community with his courage, inspiration and friendship. Lymphoma Australia is very humbled and excited to be part of this event as it will be a true legacy for our hero - Johnny Mannah." First diagnosed with Hodgkin Lymphoma in 2009, Mannah bravely battled against what is often a treatable and curable cancer. A Parramatta local junior, Mannah was then recruited by the Sharks, where he played 24 top grade games over three seasons. He returned to the Eels for the start of the 2012 season. Throughout his treatment, during the good times and bad, Johnny was always there for others in the lymphoma community and his passion to raise awareness and support for others with the disease will be continued and celebrated with this significant event. Mannah's legacy is set to live on and help others through the work of the nurses to be funded to support the Australian lymphoma community. Donations can be made here: johnnymannahwalk.com. Contributing sponsors include CommBank, PointsBet and Classic Sportswear. McDonalds, Powerade and Gatorade will be providing refreshments during the walk, and Canterbury Bulldogs will be providing lunch refreshments at Belmore sports ground, which marks the halfway point.

