Police are appealing for public assistance to locate Goldwater Yu from Hurstville. Goldwater Yu, aged 61, was last seen at a shopping centre on Cross Street, Hurstville, on Tuesday 1 March 2022. When family were unable to get in contact with Goldwater, a report was made to officers from St George Police Area Command. Police and family hold concerns for Goldwater's welfare. Goldwater is described as being of Asian appearance, approximately 170cm tall, of medium build, long black hair, and brown eyes. Goldwater is known to frequent the Hurstville, and Sutherland Shire areas. Anyone who may have information regarding Goldwater's whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.

Appeal to locate woman missing from Hurstville