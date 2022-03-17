community, civic disability services

With a hands-on mission to clean up the street, Civic Disability Service was out in force to make Australia sparkle. For Clean-Up Australia Day, they rolled up their sleeves and got busy. After they postponed the clean-up by a week because of recent heavy rainfall, everyone was ready to get dirty. Armed with a positive attitude and cleaning supplies, the team started at the Civic head office on Cawarra Road at Caringbah and worked their way through the suburb. Employee Support Worker, Cherish-Rose Tangohau, who helped coordinate the event alongside colleague Jo Parker, said the team worked together to remove single-use plastic, cigarette butts, food wrappers and paper from the streets. "It was a very successful morning. We had over 25 participants who did an amazing job cleaning up along the roadside," she said. This is the third time Civic has participated in the event. The initiative was launched after a recent focus group with staff and clients showed that improving the appearance of the community was important to them. It also has a dedicated volunteer group called 'The Green Warriors', who meet regularly to discuss opportunities to uphold responsibility to UN's Sustainable Development Goals.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/ace89ea9-0867-465e-8bbf-0d4a245daece.jpeg/r690_656_4032_2544_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg