The community has spoken - stay and shop local.

The community has spoken - they want to stay and shop local. This was one of the messages in the feedback from Georges River Council's community engagement process on its Community Strategic Plan. The plan will shape the council's future priorities and act as a blueprint for the local government area over the next ten years. The consultation saw one of the highest public engagements in Georges River Council's Your Say history, achieving a potential reach of over 777,600 contacts across more than 90 activities and events. It revealed a significant shift in local residents' daily behaviours during the COVID-19 pandemic. There was a high demand and usage of local parks, open space, library services and community facilities. "This signals that people prefer to stay and shop local," the council's report on on the consultation process stated. It also revealed what local residents and business owners value the most in the LGA's future development, including: "We launched this consultation in August 2021, reaching a staggering 777,600 contacts via multilingual engagement platforms, throughout the campaign," Georges River mayor Nick Katris said "These findings help us target current and future challenges, and will underpin Council's future work and priorities, which we are encouraged to see so many people care about," he said. It is a requirement of the Local Government Act 1993 that councils review their Community Strategic Plan every four years. Each council must complete the review of its ten-year Community Strategic Plan by 30 June. The plan will then be rolled forward by at least four years. The consultation showed the key priorities of the community for the future of the Georges River Local Government Area include planting trees and greening the local area, including greening town centres. "Our community appreciate and want more and upgraded open space and parks and want safe cycling and walkability," the council's report on the consultation said. "Residents want to protect the Georges River area heritage and history. They also want to activate our town centres and provide jobs for local people and want to continue to enjoy local festivals and events and have access to community support. "There is a shift to stay local, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and our community anticipates that this shift will be on-going. They want to continue to use local parks and shop locally and work from home at least part time, even after the pandemic. "It signals a possible renaissance for our local centres and continued high use of our parks and open space. "There is strong support for the provision of library services in the western part of the Local Government Area. Residents also want continued good governance and financial efficiency from Council.". All feedback submissions will be taken into account before preparing and refining the draft 2022 Community Strategic Plan. The draft Plan will be listed for community consultation in April and is anticipated to be finalised and seeking endorsement from Council by June 2022.

