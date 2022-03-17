latest-news, Strong Pilates, Miranda, Telstra Business Centre, development application

Strong Pilates, a rapidly expanding fitness brand, is coming to Miranda. The company has lodged a development application to convert the former Telstra Business Centre on Kingsway, opposite Westfield, into a fitness studio at a cost of $99,000. The Telstra centre closed at the end of 2021. "Strong is a small group training studio concept that launched in Australia two years ago," the DA says. "The brand has seen steady growth across the health and fitness industry and is known for changing the structure of a 'typical gym' by offering systemised, innovative and motivating group session driven by three televisions and one personal trainer in the studio." It is anticipated there will be a maximum of two staff and 18 clients at any time. Proposed operating hours are Monday to Friday, 5am to 80pm; Saturday and Sunday, 5am-12pm. The internal fitout will include reception / waiting area, open floor pilates area, unisex toilet / change room area comprising of two toilets and two showers. A reflected ceiling plan is proposed. The Strong Pilates website says there are 14 studios operating in Australia, with plans for another 33 locations, including Miranda.

