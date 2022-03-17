community,

The Sharks and Eels joined forces with Lymphoma Australia for today's Johnny Mannah Walk with the first home finishing early at PointsBet Stadium at 2.30pm. Paul Gallen finished first running the last 10 km, with Sharks CEO Dino Mezzatesta and his group finishing 15 minutes behind. "The last 10 km were the hardest"Mezzatesta said limping across the finishing line. "We started to run with Gal but it was too tough to keep running" Former Sharks player Jonathon Docking said he wouldn't have finished if he ran and Luke Lewis,Ben Ross and Adam Dykes couldn't get their shoes off fast enough when Andrew Fifita brought out the esky full of ice and Gatorade. "It took us just over seven hours" Docking said The Sharks and Eels joined forces in the special fundraising event leading into the week of their round 2 NRL clash, with the Johnny Mannah Walk 4 Lymphoma. The Johnny Mannah Walk is aiming to raise much needed funds for Lymphoma Australia, an organisation which strives to find a cure for the disease that took Mannah's life in 2013 at the young age of 23. An initiative of Sharks CEO Dino Mezzatesta, Johnny's brother Tim Mannah as well as celebrities and former Sharks NRL stars including Paul Gallen, Luke Lewis, Ben Ross, Adam Dykes, Jonathan Docking, Jeremy Latimore and many more, joined the walk. "I wanted our club to create an event that could really make a difference and between the Sharks and Eels, myself and Tim, I really believe this Johnny Mannah walk can achieve that," Mezzatesta said. "Its a long way from Parramatta to the Shire but with support from some of our corporate partners and fans of both clubs, we hope to hand over a sizable donation on the Saturday night when the Eels come to PointsBet to play the Sharks."

