Time to share our stories at Living Library for Harmony Week

To celebrate Harmony Week 2022, Georges River Council will hold a Living Library event on Monday, 21 March. Living Libraries features "books" that are real people with diverse personal experiences to share. The free in-person event invites people to "borrow" a human book and hear their story. This allows people to have open conversations with others they may not normally have the chance to connect with. The event aims to challenge stereotypes and encourage understanding. This will be a chance to meet a third-generation migrant, a first -generation born Lebanese-Australian, a survivor of the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp, a survivor of domestic violence, and an advocate for asylum seekers. The event will be held 21 March at the Clive James Library, Kogarah Town Square, Belgrave Street, Kogarah, 11.30am - 12.30pm. Cost: free. Bookings are at https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/harmony-day-living-libraries-event-tickets-290161730547 For further information, call 9330 6444.

