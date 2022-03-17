latest-news,

Kids in the Sutherland Shire will have the chance to meet and play with some of their cricketing heroes when the Sydney Sixers head to Sutherland Oval on Friday, March 25, from 4.30pm to 6pm. The free after school Sixers Super Clinic is perfect for girls and boys aged 5 to 12-years-old. The clinic will include meet and greets with members of the Sydney Sixers WBBL and BBL squads, plus attendees will be able to take part in a variety of fun cricket games designed to suit all levels. There games will run across the 90 minutes and will be action-packed with bowling, fielding and batting, where participants of any ability can enhance their skills. Spaces are limited. To register visit www.tinyurl.com/3aemta93.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34LhtAQascFe7b8mpJkRfDb/b68def14-b713-4e84-a521-9cb587583b19.jpg/r0_406_5315_3409_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg