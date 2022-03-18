latest-news,

Fifteen SMART drumlines, which are designed to intercept sharks and allow them to be released alive further out to sea, have been dropped about 500 metres offshore between Greenhills and Oak Park. The operation took place on Tuesday March 15 and is part of a rollout of the technology in nearly every coastal local government area under the state government's NSW Shark Management Program 2021/22. SMART stands for Shark-Management-Alert-In-Real Time. The Department of Primary Industries says the technology has proved to be the most effective tool for catching target sharks, minimising the catch of non-target animals, and maximising the survival of all animals caught on the gear. "The state-of the art technology differs greatly from the operation of traditional drumlines as they are designed and operated under our trials to maximise the survival of sharks and other marine animals," the DPI says. "They allow sharks to be tagged, relocated, and released alive." SMART drumlines comprise of an anchor and rope, two buoys, and a satellite-linked communications unit which is attached to a trace and baited hook. They are deployed about 500 metres offshore, beyond the surf zone, in 8-15 metres of water by a team of contractors and / or DPI scientists. The drumlines are deployed and retrieved every day during daylight hours only, weather permitting, and not left overnight. When a shark is captured, the pressure on the line triggers the communications unit which alerts DPI scientists or contractors via phone call, email and text message to the presence of an animal on the line. The team then responds immediately to manage the animal. Sharks and any other marine fauna caught on SMART drumlines can be tagged, relocated approximately 1km offshore, and released.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/efb3868d-38f4-4a0a-803b-1b7571711280.jpg/r0_141_635_500_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg