From 25 March, I am excited to join more than 500,000 seniors and enjoy the largest festival for seniors in the Southern Hemisphere. NSW Seniors Festival provides great opportunities for older people to have fun and engage with each other, no matter where they live across the state. Older citizens have been our country's backbone when we needed them the most; they have made their life-long commitment and contributions to their communities. It is time to thank them and celebrate what they have given to society over the years. If you are over 60, or over 50 if you are Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander or have a lifelong disability, NSW Seniors Festival will be the chance to make new friends or get together with old ones at an array of local community programs, many of which are free or heavily discounted. If you live in the Georges River area, I would like to encourage you to embrace nature during this year's Seniors Festival and register for Council's Verge Garden Program. Release your gardening creativity, plant on your "nature strip" outside your property and transform our local street verges into additional gardens. New and experienced gardeners alike can showcase their skills and add their own horticultural flair to their verge gardens. As a senior who is still young at heart, believe me when I say that age is just a number and should not stand in the way of staying creative, active and fun. I say 60 is the new 30! For more information about the Verge Garden Program, visit: www.georgesriver.nsw.gov.au/verge-garden-program For details and full program of the NSW Seniors Festival 2022, please visit: https://www.seniorsfestival.nsw.gov.au

Mayoral Minute with Nick Katris - 60 is the new 30