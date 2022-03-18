latest-news,

The NSW Government has launched a new campaign to educate young people about the dangers of vaping unknown substances. E-cigarettes can contain harmful substances found in cleaning products, nail polish remover, weed killer and bug spray. Health Minister Brad Hazzard and Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell launched 'Get the Facts - Vaping Toolkit' and NSW Health awareness campaign. The campaign, which is aimed at high school students, reminds parents, carers, young people and teachers that vaping can have harmful, long-term effects to the physical and brain development. Mr Hazzard said research proved that e-cigarettes were as addictive and harmful as regular cigarettes. "A respiratory researcher once told me that e-vaping liquids have chemicals that are similar to antifreeze, with 500 different flavours to attract kids," he said. "It makes it pretty obvious as to the harm it can cause to youngsters' lungs." Many vapes contain nicotine, some at extremely high concentrations. Evidence suggests they can lead to a lifelong nicotine addiction. NSW Health has worked with the NSW Department of Education to develop the Vaping Toolkit, which contains evidence-based resources and educational materials to combat the rising number of children and young people who are trying or taking up vaping. Ms Mitchell urged parents to discuss the dangers of e-cigarettes with their children and to report any usage in schools to principals. "The number of young people vaping without consideration to the effects is concerning. I encourage all parents and young people to find out more and talk about the hidden, dangerous impacts of e-cigarettes," Ms Mitchell said. "Educating our young people about the dangers of vaping is essential when there continues to be a large number of reckless individuals selling nicotine products to minors." It is illegal to sell e-cigarettes or vapes to anyone under the age of 18. NSW Health continues to take action against retailers who sell e-cigarettes and e-liquids containing nicotine. NSW Health seized over 100,000 e-cigarettes worth an estimated street value of more than $2 million from July 1, 2020 to the end of 2021.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/c5136def-8e58-4b27-b60a-10bd7b3f52b3.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg