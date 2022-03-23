re-centre, waratah private hospital, mental health, hurstville, therapy, sutherland, st george

Re-centre is a premium private mental health service that provides proven pathways to healthier minds in the heart of Hurstville at Waratah Private Hospital. The service delivers assessment and treatment of mental health challenges. Depending on your unique needs, Re-centre offers a choice of people-focused mental health hospital solutions. Expert psychiatric and psychological care and multidisciplinary services, one-on-one therapy and group courses are delivered by their expert team. Operating since early October 2021, Re-centre at Waratah has welcomed many people from Sydney's south-west communities for in-patient care, day programs and individual therapy. With people at the centre of everything they do, the Re-centre team pride themselves on the exceptional outcomes delivered to people in their care, said CEO of Evolution Healthcare Stephen Johnston. The premium private mental health service delivers assessment and treatment of mental health experiences through expert-led day and in-patient stay programs. The therapies are designed to help many people across a range of mental health experiences. "From eating disorders, anxiety, depression and mood, to addictions, post traumatic stress disorder, and more, our day programs are all designed and led by mental health clinicians who are leaders in their specialties," Mr Johnston said. "Staying at Re-centre is peaceful and relaxing, with in-patient rooms boasting a premium hotel-like feel and natural light. "The atmosphere assists in promoting the health and wellbeing of people in our care. "There are many additional comforts, including a private ensuite within the rooms." Accessing Re-centre at Waratah is a seamless process. Whether you are self-funded or have private health insurance, their team will work with you to make your booking and admission easy. To start your admission process you can request a referral from your GP or your psychiatrist, or you may self-refer. Details: 1800 RECENTRE (1800 518 240).

A centre in Hurstville for meeting your mental health needs

