Cronulla's Tamika Briggs will be walking for her grandfather in this year's Memory Walk & Jog at Don Lucas Reserve. Held on March 20 at Cronulla, the community event raises funds for Dementia Australia. Ms Briggs's grandfather, Freddy Bra Briggs, will be the one giving her legs, as she and her grandmother, aunt and cousin participate in the outdoor event. Ms Briggs has raised more than $450, and has earned the Bronze Dementia Warrior achievement. Memory Walk & Jog raises awareness and much needed funds that will help provide invaluable support, education and resources for people living with dementia in Australia, their carers, families and friends. The Cronulla event is one of 19 scheduled at various sites across the nation in 2022. Participants can register as an individual or an entire team, to remember a loved one with dementia, or in support of a loved one who is currently living with the condition.

