Ex-shire resident supports refugees in Ukraine

community, ukraine

A former Sutherland Shire resident who has called Ukraine home for the past 30 years is fearing for his family's future. Daniel Gollan, 50, lives in the eastern European country that is under attack by Russian troops. He has built a life there with his wife Priscilla and their daughter, Elizabeth, 17. Before he emigrated overseas, Mr Gollan called the shire home from 1987-1991, and recalls delivering copies of the Leader with his three siblings. Originally from Gymea, he was 19 years of age when he left Australia to seek adventure, and he became a Christian missionary in Africa. He met his wife, who is from the US, in the UK. But it was Ukraine where he wanted to settle. Since the war broke out, the church pastor has also been sheltering refugees in a church building about 70 kilometres south of Kiev, Ukraine's capital. "We have been collecting refugees, providing them with a place to stay and then sending them on to western Ukraine or across the border to Germany," he said. "We have been stockpiling in the event that Russia holds this territory for longer than a couple of months. We have been making meals and taking them to the manned checkpoints that surround our town." Mr Gollan recently sent his wife and daughter closer to the Polish border, while he stayed. One of his sisters, who also lives in Ukraine, works with another missionary group. He has been documenting their experiences on YouTube and a blog since the beginning of the conflict. "It's been the most stress-filled three weeks of our lives," he said. "But at the same time, these weeks have seen us witness the depths of love and respect that times like these often inspire - horror mixed with incredible closeness. "Ukrainians will survive this and ultimately glare at a retreating Russia. But there will be so much devastation left behind."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/7139c718-b415-4390-b635-72eb3f2b34d1.jpg/r0_119_1024_698_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg