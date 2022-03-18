community, lucas heights community school

Lucas Heights Community School students braved the shave this year, and with the aim of raising more than $5000, they smashed their goal. Organised by the student leadership team, the event encouraged students to either cut, shave or spray their hair. It was a resounding success. Students raised more than $12,000 on Friday, March 18, for the World's Greatest Shave. Stand out performers included Lauren Miller and Trish Lathlean who donated their cuts, taking off more than 26 centimetres of hair. Students also gathered coins for their mufti day and at their hairspraying station. Funds raised will provide vital support and care for the growing number of Australians diagnosed with blood cancer including leukaemia, lymphoma, myeloma and other blood related disorders. Australians with blood cancer will receive improved treatment and care through new and continued funding from the Federal Government, working in partnership with the Leukaemia Foundation. In 2021, about 18,485 new cases of blood cancer were diagnosed in Australia and there were 5,789 deaths. The five-year survival rate for blood cancer is 69.7 per cent. The government is investing $995,000 to develop five new Optimal Care Pathways and a new set of clinical guidelines for blood cancers.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/aa5995b3-1738-4dc0-a08e-0b14bbe64469_rotated_270.jpg/r0_517_3024_2226_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg