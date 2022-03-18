Strong growth at the Bayside Garden Centre

latest-news,

The popular Bayside Garden Centre has made a healthy profit despite recent COVID-19 restrictions. The garden centre is a joint venture between Bayside Council and the Intellectual Disability Foundation of St George. Under the terms of the agreement Bayside Council and the Intellectual Disability Foundation of St George each get a quarter of the profit which goes into community projects, while the other half is reinvested in the Bayside Garden Centre. "This popular garden centre is one of Bayside's success stories," Mayor Dr Christina Curry said. "It is a wonderful partnership with the Intellectual Disability Foundation of St George that provides jobs for those with a disability. "All the profits go straight back into the community. Council's share goes into parks projects, while the IDF uses its share to assist families and provide programs. "The rest goes back into the business to ensure it continues to operate successfully," Mayor Dr Christina Curry said. This year Spiro Pissas, CEO of the Intellectual Disability Foundation of St George, presented Council with a cheque for $ $35,306. The IDF also received $ $35,306. The Bayside Garden Centre operates on a wholesale and retail basis, supplying plants to Councils, landscapers, builders, and the general public. "The Centre has thrived during COVID with residents, spending more time at home tending their gardens," Mayor Christina Curry said. The staff at the Garden Centre are all trained in horticulture and the Centre offers growing, seed collection and propagation, delivery, and technical advice. Approximately 80,000 plants are available for sale, ranging from tube stocks to advanced trees, and including a wide variety of species, such as Murraya, Buxus, Camelia, Gardenia, Grevillea and many more. The Bayside Garden Centre is located at 41 Beach Street, Kogarah and is open Monday to Friday from 7.30am - 3.45pm and 9.00am - 2.00pm on Saturday. This year the Bayside Garden Centre is also supplying all the trees for Council's Trees for Mum initiative that will give residents the opportunity to plant a tree on Mother's Day.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/e99ec8c9-e344-49bd-9a13-adaff66a5d4c.jpg/r0_33_1023_611_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Strong growth at the Bayside Garden Centre