Bruce Moore, a resident of the St. George area for over 45 years and loyal St. George rugby league supporter, passed away one year ago. He will be remembered fondly and missed by all those who knew the true Bruce and his kind and gentle soul. He was a man of honour and integrity. His generosity and good deeds were not known to anyone other than the people he helped and there were many. In spite of the odds being against him from the very beginning, to his credit, he prevailed without any bitterness. Bruce was a high achiever, an exceptionally talented mathematician and gifted problem solver. He was well-travelled and lived a full and interesting life and his accomplishments were wide-ranging and considerable. Still thinking of others, his wisdom, mathematical acumen and astuteness were evident right up to the last moments of his life. My Brother, my Teacher, my Friend, my Hero; Bruce was taken from us far too soon but his memory will live on in the hearts of those whose lives he touched. Prepared by Pamela Jacobs

In memoriam: Bruce Moore