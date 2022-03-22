Speeding trucks are a 'safety disaster'

latest-news,

Traffic noise and speeding trucks shedding projectiles are some of the problems for the Hall family of Forest Road, Arncliffe since the M5 East toll forced an estimated additional 7,500 extra vehicles onto local roads. With noise levels from traffic regularly topping 70dB, Robert Hall has been told by Transport for NSW that his home on the corner of Forest Road and Stewart Street qualifies for noise abatement treatment. "We are suffering with an average sound pressure over 70dB. This measurement was taken by Transport for NSW," Mr Hall said. Transport for NSW (TfNSW) conducted long term noise monitoring at a location near Mr Hall's residence during November, 2020. The results of this monitoring identified a noise level of 73 decibels during the day and 71 decibels at night. "These results indicate that the noise levels at your residence meet the criteria for consideration under the TfNSW Noise Abatement Program (NAP)," Transport for NSW said in a letter to Mr Hall. A year ago he was told that this would not be available until the 2023/24 financial year. This week he was told that this has been brought forward to the 2022/23 financial year. But while the waiting time has been reduced, noise is just one of the problems facing the Hall family and many others living along Forest Road. "The damage to our roads, corners, traffic signs, etc from increased traffic is growing day-by-day," Mr Hall said. "On the corner of Forest Road and Stewart Street, newly poured concrete on the corner has been crushed and the No Right Turn sign has been completely sheared off," he said. "A person standing on this corner at the wrong time could be hurt. Large trucks cut across this corner daily. And now that the sign is gone, drivers make right turns from Stewart Street onto Forest Road here all the time. "Because there are clearways on both sides of Forest Road from early morning until dusk, nobody parks in the outside lanes at night. This leaves all four lanes open for hooning, racing, and speeding trucks at night. "Forest Road is an open raceway in the wee hours every morning. What's happening on Forest Road is an environmental, health and safety disaster." Mr Hall said an even greater threat to his family's welfare are the large trucks shedding metal objects as they speed along Forest Road. Recently a solid steel object flew off a truck as it hit a pothole in Forest Road and bounced across the footpath right in front of him. "Huge trucks are shedding pieces of metal that are exceedingly dangerous. "I have a collection of smokestacks, tie-down hooks, 10kg trailer pegs and other objects which clearly came from trucks. Imagine being hit by one of these at 60km/h. It's only a matter of time until somebody walking along the footpath on Forest Road is injured.," Mr Hall said. "Banning all heavy trucks on our small roads would be an excellent start. Short of that, council could ban compression braking, double trucks, wide loads, and/or hazardous materials from plying our narrow neighbourhood streets. "Nightly speed enforcement would also be most welcome. Since it's a clearway, there are no longer any speed monitor vehicles because they have nowhere to park. It's an open invitation for the lunatics who populate the "hooniverse". "Everybody who lives along Forest Road feels abandoned by our local government. This problem is bad and getting worse."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/2470b0fd-4769-421b-894d-fa16b6c2c049.jpg/r0_278_3000_1973_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg