A new childcare centre in the final stage of Woolooware Bay Town Centre will have 85 places and 23 full time staff. The childcare centre will be located on level one of what is commonly known as the Sharks development, overlooking Captain Cook Drive. A development application (DA) for the project has been lodged by Learn & Laugh, which has seven other early learning centres in Sydney and another on the Central Coast. The group's website says, "Learn & Laugh was established in 2007. Even though we have expanded since then, we are still a small, family-operated business at heart". The childcare centre, which will cost more than $1 million to fit out, will operate between 7am and 6:30pm, Monday to Friday. There will be 20 places for children aged 0-2, the same number for 2-3 year-olds and 45 places for children in the 3-5 years age bracket. "The proposal, designed by Nordon Jago Architects, will provide a high quality architecturally designed childcare centre for 85 children aged 0-5 years old and will include carefully designed indoor and outdoor play areas and staff facilities," the DA said. "The childcare centre will have access to 19 allocated car parking spaces at the ground floor level of the development. "Importantly, the site is ideally located for a child care centre, as the Woolooware Bay Town Centre development will provide hundreds of new homes. As such, the proposal will provide much needed childcare services to meet the projected population increase in Woolooware." The DA said the centre would be accessible via stairs or a lift from within the retail centre. "The approved development for the retail centre in the Woolooware Bay Town Centre includes a podium car park which will be accessible for visitors to the childcare centre from Captain Cook Drive or Woolooware Road North," the DA said. "This car park contains approximately 789 parking spaces and will service the retail centre, club, residential visitors and the child care centre. "Importantly, the childcare centre will have access to 19 allocated car parking spaces at the ground floor level. The car parking spaces will be dedicated for use by staff and visitors to the centre." Provision for a childcare centre was included in the previously approved town centre plans. There will be a 71-room apartment hotel above, operated by Quest.

