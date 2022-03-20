latest-news,

Potter Point was named Voodoo by Cronulla's first generation of surfers in the late 1950's and not a lot has changed out there until now. A rugged, isolated, largely forgotten part of the coastline,the land access has been juggled between Sutherland Council,National Parks and the Water Board which needs to attend to the 'stink pipes' that still tower over the old cliff face sewage outfall. Like many national park areas Potter Point experiences high visitation especially during the Covid period when visitors sought outdoor recreation opportunities. Visitors now include surfers, rock fishers, walkers, whale watchers, commercial and recreational photographers. With these visitors comes risk and rubbish and when Surfrider Foundation Cronulla President Joe Glendinning saw Brian Wilmott a local surfer always picking up rubbish he started asking some questions. Cronulla MP Mark Speakman answered him and within months in order to improve safety and visitor experience the NPWS undertook significant repairs to Potter Point Road including improving signage, vegetation management and providing garbage bins. Over 500 tonnes of crushed sandstone aggregate was used to repair the one-kilometre section of the gated road which is closed each night and reopened in the morning. NPWS undertakes litter and compliance patrols at Potter Point to manage illegal dumping and unauthorised vehicle access and CCTV cameras and a Emergency Response Beacon has been installed. NPWS works with Sutherland Shire Council, NSW Police, Surf Life Saving Sydney and NSW Recreational Fishing Alliance to address water safety and compliance issues at this location. Mark Speakman said with Potter Point becoming increasingly popular the NSW Government has acted to meet this demand. "The NSW Government has undertaken significant repairs to Potter Point Road and I thank Surfrider Foundation Cronulla and the local surfing community for their strong advocacy on these matters, especially Joe Glendinning, Brian Wilmott and Andy Britton." Sutherland Shire Mayor, Councillor Carmelo Pesce also welcomed the safety additions at Potter Point which will provide an instant communication link between this remote location and Council's Ocean Safety and Lifeguard headquarters. "The upgrades at Potter Point are a great example of how different levels of government and community groups are working together to promote public safety and ensure our beautiful coastline and waterways can continue to be enjoyed," Mayor Pesce said. "Water safety means so much more than patrolling between the flags, and Council Lifeguards have often been called out to respond to incidents at Potter Point, which is hard to access. "The new Emergency Response Beacon and extension of the Coastal Safety CCTV network are therefore a welcome addition to this site, to ensure our Lifeguards can respond swiftly in dangerous or life-threatening instances." The Emergency Response Beacon (ERB) at Potter Point is one of 20 new generation units being rolled out this year as part of the NSW Government's $16 million commitment across four years. The devices are being installed at identified high risk locations which are unpatrolled and in an emergency, with the press of a button, a member of the public can be connected to the Surf Life Saving State Operations Centre (SOC) and Sutherland Council Lifeguards for immediate assistance. Local hero Brian Wilmott said he put the word out to all the surfers that the CCTV camera in the car park is for private use by rangers only and not for people to do a surf check. "My brother once told me about a surf spot in Hawaii where the locals actually look after everything,and because I think Voodoo is the best spot in the world I started it here. "I was always taught to lead by example and to educate the young, thats why Ive been doing my bit for the last ten years or so"

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/BVddEN2nVNCxFJ4aerD5vY/cb2e68c7-ae69-49d1-9906-a3077b81bef8.jpg/r0_373_5315_3376_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg