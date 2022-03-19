community,

Bayside Council's first Reconciliation Action Plan, an important document produced in collaboration with Reconciliation Australia, has been signed-off by Council. "It is wonderful to share our new Reconciliation Action Plan, especially as we head into Harmony Week when we celebrate our wonderfully diverse community," Bayside Council mayor, Dr Christina Curry said. "Our diversity is our greatest strength, however we must always first, and foremost acknowledge our history began with our First Nations people. Thank you to everyone who contributed. "Council puts great importance in reaching out to First Nations people, ensuring their history is told truthfully and they have a position of prominence in our community. This plan will help drive our contribution to reconciliation," she said. The Reconciliation Action Plan is a strategic document that supports Council's Community Strategic Plan, Bayside 2030. It includes practical actions to drive Council's contribution to reconciliation, internally and in the community. Council is now working with NGNY to design the final version of the Reconciliation Action Plan that will feature the winning artwork from Council's First Nations art competition. NGNY is a 100 per cent Aboriginal-owned and operated digital services agency. Once designed the final version will be available on Council's and Reconciliation Australia's websites.

Bayside Council adopts its first Reconciliation Action Plan