A major project home builder has opened a new luxury display home in The Ridgeway Estate at Barden Ridge. The Waterford 48, built by Metricon, has a base price of $628,130. NSW general manager Patrick Eather said the display home was "a unique display of architectural elements and cutting-edge design". "It is the first time in more than seven years that we have opened a display home in Sutherland Shire, but we felt that the time was right and more importantly this design was perfect to invest in showcasing here," he said. "It's been no surprise the amount of interest we've received in a very short period. We know families are drawn to the shire and are certainly now spending more time at home, with lifestyle a key driver. "The feedback has been that it's a well-designed home in a perfect location at a good price point. "With an increasing number of families considering a knock down re-build project, The Waterford 48 showcases what can be achieved as an alternative to renovation." The double storey home includes four separate internal living areas and two outdoor spaces. Ground floor is dedicated to entertaining and lifestyle, with an expansive open plan kitchen with walk-in pantry overlooking large dining and living rooms. An extra-large alfresco entertaining space has bi-fold sliding doors that open to integrate indoors and outdoors. The second level includes a leisure area, master suite spread across the rear of the home and opening up to a private balcony retreat. There are three other bedrooms. The display home, at 3 Gurrumul Street, is open on Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 5pm. Visit: metricon.com.au.

