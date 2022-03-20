Weekly Wrap: Fans watch on from Norm's stand

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

Hello readers, The St George Illawarra Dragons nearly stole the lollies from last year's premiers, the Penrith Panthers, on Friday night in their round two NRL clash. Coming back from a half time deficit, the home side fell just four points short of going on with the job. It would have marked a momentous first home outing at Kogarah; an evening which started with the official branding of the Norm Provan grandstand, in honour of the great clubman. Meanwhile in the Shire, on Thursday, some well known Sharks, led by CEO Dino Mezzatesta, along with a contingent of folk, including former Parramatta Eels players, took to the streets for the Johnny Mannah Walk 4 Lymphoma. The mega walk from Parramatta aimed to raise much needed funds for Lymphoma Australia, an organisation which strives to find a cure for the disease that took Mannah's life in 2013 at the age of 23. The walk ended at PointsBet Stadium. In other news this week, Eva Kolimar reported on a group of young folk from around the region getting cropped for a cause in the annual World's Greatest Shave fundraiser. This included 9-year-old Annabelle Gallagher who said goodbye to her 65cm pigtails. The students at Lucas Heights Community School also wielded the clippers and raised $12,000 for the Leukaemia Foundation. Eva also shared the story of former Ukrainian nationals Xenia Novosilska and Alex Vaghin, who now call Cronulla home. They share their fears for their homeland and hopes for a peaceful resolution. In the wake of the recent extreme weather which lashed the east coast of the country, a fresh call has been made for a new SES base to be located in the eastern section of the Sutherland Shire. Murray Trembath reports that SES were worked off their feet during the recent rain event and crews had to come from Heathcote to attend hundreds of jobs at Kurnell, Cronulla and neighbouring suburbs. Jim Gainsford reported on a South Hurstville RSL Sub-branch effort to trace descendants of the World War I diggers listed on the Hurstville War Memorial. They will be invited to attend a commemoration service to be held in May to mark the 100th anniversary of the dedication of the war memorial in Forest Road. As always, for more local news and happenings, be sure to visit theleader.com.au. Thanks again for supporting your local news team and I hope you have a great week. All the best, Matt Lawrence Editor.