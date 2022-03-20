latest-news,

Members of Club Central Hurstville and Menai have been given a stake in a wonderful slice of Blue Mountains heritage. Illawarra Catholic Club (ICC) Group, which operates the two clubs, has acquired the 100-year-old Katoomba guest house originally named The California. The building, which has breathtaking views over the Jamison Valley, is clad in Californian Redwood and was built with money made from the Californian gold fields. It was renamed The Mountain Heritage in 1991 following its first major refurbishment and has won several tourism awards. Now known as Hotel Mountain Heritage, the 43-room hotel has a mix of rooms, suites and villas and "offers the unique combination of a 4.5 star stay, enriched by the old-world charm of the 1900s hotel structure and breathtaking views over the Jamison Valley". ICC has also acquired another Blue Mountains tourist accommodation property - luxury self-contained apartments, the Falls Mountain Retreat, in Wentworth Falls. This is described as "a 4.5 star contemporary oasis nestled on four acres of lush surrounds on the edge of the national park. The fully self-contained one and two bedroom apartment suites are equipped with full kitchens and laundries and provide an upmarket, memorable Blue Mountains experience". ICC has purchased the facilities to broaden its investment base. Staff have been retained and club members may be offered discounted stays in the future. Bot of the properties were owned by the Crockett Group. The California was substantially derelict when the Crockett family bought it in 1979, but was rejuvenated and its legacy protected through continual investment and tender loving care. ICC Group chief executive Paul Richardson said they were proud and honoured to have been entrusted by Garry Crockett from the Crockett Group with the responsibility of caring for the properties into the future. "There's no doubt that the hospitality and travel industries have been hit hard over the past two years," Mr Richardson said. "However, the talented and committed team at Hotel Mountain Heritage and Falls Mountain Retreat have ensured that the properties are ready to welcome guests emerging from COVID-imposed isolation to explore the best of what the Blue Mountains has to offer. "We are thrilled to be the new custodians and look forward to continuing to provide our guests with a balanced blend of history, first class service and modern comforts." Hotel Mountain Heritage has a rich history. In September 1935, The Sydney Morning Herald described it as "the largest and most palatial guesthouse in the southern hemisphere, with hot and cold water in each room, a neon lighted ballroom, inhouse entertainment and a permanent orchestra". Guests included stars of stage and screen and business and political leaders. During World War 2, the property was taken over by the Department of the Interior to provide accommodation for female munitions workers at the Lithgow Small Arms Factory. It was later purchased by the federal government to house British naval personnel and their families who were recruited by the Australian Navy to work on the new aircraft carriers HMAS Sydney and HMAS Melbourne. During this time the property was renamed The Naval Guesthouse.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/d1afea9a-8d21-4606-b87f-c5411643d7e5.jpg/r5_0_1495_842_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg