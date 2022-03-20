latest-news,

Due to the ongoing weather conditions, the Cronulla Memory Walk and Jog planned for today, Sunday 20 March at Don Lucas Reserve, has been postponed. A new date is yet to be determined, and further details will be announced in the coming weeks. Dementia Australia would like to thank all those who have registered to participate, and looks forward to welcoming you all at the rescheduled event. Participants are being notified individually of the postponement. Funds raised through the Memory Walk and Jog series help provide invaluable support, education and resources for people living with dementia in Australia, their carers, families and friends. You can find out more at www.memorywalk.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/aea2409a-44ce-492e-a47d-1a89996347a6.jpg/r1_52_1017_626_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Cronulla Memory Walk and Jog postponed