latest-news, covid-19 booster vaccination

Despite being eligible for their COVID-19 booster, there is a lag in people coming forward to get their booster vaccination. The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP) has urged the Federal Government to launch a public campaign to encourage the public to get their third shot. As of March 21 across NSW, of people aged 16 plus, 58.4 per cent have received a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. This represents 62.3 per cent of the eligible population that received their second dose more than three months ago. The RACGP has previously advocated for the government to ramp up campaigns to boost vaccine confidence, including national targeted messaging and advertising for specific communities. RACGP President Karen Price said some people were confused about when to get their booster dose after contracting the virus, while others may be complacent, regarding the Omicron variant as "less severe." "This virus still needs to be taken very seriously and having your booster dose could make all the difference between having relatively mild symptoms or suffering serious effects," Dr Price said. With the onset of the winter season, Dr Price said timing was urgent. "Many people may not realise that you can receive a vaccine dose, including a booster, once your isolation period has ended and your symptoms have ceased," she said. "If you were lucky enough to be asymptomatic, book in as soon as possible." Dr Price said people should not assume that natural immunity after contracting the virus outweighed the need for a booster. Miranda Medical Centre Practice Manager Brad Hudson said all of its patients were sent a reminder SMS to book their booster. "We have plenty of appointments available, seven days a week but the overall demand has slowed," he said. "When we sent the first reminder to those who had their first and second doses, we have hundreds book in. But the second time we sent a reminder, we didn't have that much of a response. It's been a slow trickle." Mr Hudson said demand most likely slowed because a booster was not yet made mandatory across the board. "The mandate is a push factor for many patients," he said. "Whereas this booster is only mandated for a few occupations." He said most people preferred to have their booster on a Friday, so they could have the weekend to recover if they felt a little unwell. Dr Price said practices delivering COVID-19 vaccines needed more assistance. "Many practices are struggling to absorb the cost of participating in the rollout," Dr Price said. "In December last year, we welcomed an additional $10 for practices delivering booster vaccines and since then the task has become more complex with the vaccine program extending to children. If the Federal Government provided greater funding practices could run more after-hours and weekend vaccinations and speed up the pace of the rollout ahead of the winter months."

