One could confidently say the work Mike Fernando does is as generous as it is rewarding, and he has no plans of slowing down. The dedicated long-time volunteer of Engadine gives up his free time to help those in need. His community support is being highlighted this month for NSW Seniors Week (March 29). Mr Fernando volunteers at Engadine Community Services, where he has two distinct roles. One, as a support worker for Parkinson's exercise classes on one day of the week, and as bus assistant on social outings for seniors on another. From helping elderly residents with their physiotherapy, to assisting with their shopping, and also finding time to dabble in a little bushcare, he is a prime example of kindness. Mr Fernando got the volunteering 'bug' during the 2000 Sydney Olympics. Inspired by his father, he wanted to continue a legacy his family would be proud of. "My dad worked at the 1956 Melbourne Olympics so I wanted to carry on the family tradition," Mr Fernando said. "I met some nice friendly people and even ended up writing a short story about the experience." Mr Fernando volunteered as a marshal in the athletes village. He still proudly wears his uniform and remembers the experience with fondness. "I kept a diary to show my future grandchildren. The best part was the chance to meet so many happy and friendly people from different countries and cultures," he said. The volunteer said there was "nothing better" than the feeling of contribution, and encourages others to consider supporting someone less fortunate. "It was the best decision I made after leaving work. I have kept busy and active during my retirement," he said. "Many people are not aware of the need for volunteers. I know I am needed and part of something really important. Everyone genuinely wants to be there, and we are a team." Engadine Community Services Manager, Melinda Paterson, said Mr Fernando provided a valuable social need. "We don't get many men volunteering for social support, and it's so important to our seniors who may have lost their husbands and friends and really miss talking to a man," she said. "Unfortunately, older men are not good at finding new friends outside their working lives and retirement can be a lonely time. Developing appropriate programs can be tricky too, because men like to be doing something."

