Menai Men's Shed member Andrew Campbell, who suffers from MS and cannot read or write, has completed building a large model steam train engine, guided only by pictures in a book. "I did it to prove to myself I can still do things," Mr Campbell, 50, of Sutherland, said. "It just takes me a little longer". Called the Slow Express because it took nearly five years to build, the engine is made from wood, most of which Mr Campbell found in council cleanups. It is 2.05 metres long, 760mm wide, "blows heaps of smoke" and has turning wheels, working air horns and LED lights. The front spotlight is a recycled Dolphin torch. The engine weighs about 80kg and the bridge on which it stands is another 120kg. Mr Campbell suspended the engine from the ceiling of the loungeroom in his home while he worked on it. "I tried to do something every day - 20 minutes or 20 hours, depending on how I felt," he said. Mr Campbell developed multiple sclerosis (MS) when he was about 25 and has limited eyesight and hand movement. "I am left handed and have lost the dexterity in that hand," he said. "I learnt to use one eye and, with both hands, mark the point I want and work to it." Mr Campbell said he was poor at reading and writing at school, but good at maths and usually topped the class in woodwork and metalwork. He worked as an engineering pattern maker, which was "now a forgotten trade, because of 3D printing and machinery". To build the engine he studied pictures of a steam engines in a book he obtained from the railway museum at Thirlmere. "I looked at the pictures, mulled it over in my head and built it my way to scale. It is really a combination of several trains." Mr Campbell hopes it will be exhibited at the Hazelhurst Arts Centre and then go to a railway museum. "There may be a rich person who wants to buy it, but I think I am dreaming there," he said. Mr Campbell said he would love to have a job in which he could use his skills, "but no one wants to employ me". He joined Menai Men's Shed about eight years ago after "going a bit stir crazy at home". "I love it," he said. "It's a home away from home, I get along with everyone there, enjoy the BBQs and other activities and it's great to have a good workshop." Menai Men's Shed has about 130 members of varying ages, the oldest of whom is 95. Newcomers are welcome. Contact: 0435 575 388

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/87db40b8-fe57-4c41-86d4-534be78dbb3a.jpg/r0_1529_3264_3373_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg